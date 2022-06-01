How UAE and Saudi Arabia are tackling food security issues

Simon Sharp
As a Partner at Global Ventures, Simon leads the GCC region across sourcing, investments and portfolio management. With over eight years of investment experience across venture capital and corporate finance, he uses both his analytical and hand-on experience to support founders on their growth journey. Simon has been involved in over $1 billion of transactions across HealthTech, EdTech, Fintech and AgriTech amongst others.
Before joining Global Ventures, Simon worked in the investment team at Committed Capital, a UK venture capital fund based in London, which focused on early-stage technology investments. Simon is a Chartered Accountant with the ICAEW, a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments and holds a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Warwick.