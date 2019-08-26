Growing role of FinTech in the Middle East

Social media
A veteran of the MENA alternative investments sector, Shailesh has over 24 years of alternative investment experience. He is a well-known entrepreneur and has founded various financial services companies aimed at promoting ethical and socially responsible investments in the Middle East & South East Asia region such as Al Masah Capital in 2010, Regulus Capital and Future Capital, across various industries such as healthcare, education, logistics and financial servicesHe is the Founder of Regulus Capital Limited (RCL), a management consultancy and advisory firm providing services to small and medium-sized companies operating in consumer-driven sectors. He has also founded Future Capital Limited (FCL), a premier Emerging Markets financial services provider offering asset management, investment advisory, wealth management, custody solutions, and research services across multiple locations globally; and Al Masah Capital Limited (AMCL), that, over the last 9 years, has successfully raised more than $1bn.In the past few years, Shailesh has been heavily working on all his ventures to set new regional standards for community service, corporate governance and socially responsible investments. He has been featured on various articles for philanthropy, ethical investments and serving the community.
