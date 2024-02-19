Urban lifestyle and shifting consumer habits are redefining UAE’s F&B landscape

Saleh LootahChairman, UAE F&B Business Group
Saleh Abdullah Lootah serves as the Chairman of the Food & Beverage Manufacturing Business Group under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and is President of the Board for Harvard Business School in the GCC. He holds multiple key roles including Chairman of Lootah Holding, Founding Member of Souq Extra LLC, Managing Director of Al Islami Foods, and CEO of IFPA. Lootah comes with over two decades of experience in real estate development, food & beverage manufacturing and trading, Islamic finance, and insurance.