Social media
Sachin Kerur
Sachin Kerur
Sachin KerurIndustry ExpertSachin is a partner in Reed Smiths Energy and Natural Resources practice and Office Managing Partner of the firms Middle East offices. He has over 24 years of experience advising the Government and the private sector on privatized and publicly procured infrastructure and development works, particularly across the Middle East and India.He has advised on some of the most important airports, road and rail networks, power plants, commercial and residential developments, oil and gas facilities, water supply plants, hotels, and education facilities throughout the Middle East and Sub-continent.For the last three years, Sachin has been listed among the 100 most influential figures in the Middle East construction industry by the regions leading construction publication, Construction Week; is listed in the Whos Who Legal Guide to the best Global Construction Lawyers; and has most recently been named in the top 100 international lawyers by Indian Business Law Journal. Sachin is ranked as a leading individual for construction in Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners and a leading India expert based abroad (Construction) in Chambers Global. Sachin is frequently called to speak and write on the Middle East and Indian infrastructure sectors.
Markets

Lower valuations, success of bolt-on acquisitions, COVID-19 has changed the private equity playbook

Sachin KerurIndustry Expert
Legal

UAE raises ownership limits to help drive diversification

Sachin KerurIndustry Expert

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021