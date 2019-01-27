Social media
Philipp Good
Philipp Good, CEO of Fisch Asset Management since January 2017, is the Executive Committee member responsible for the Portfolio Management and Clients & Markets divisions. He has proven investment expertise together with front-to-back experience in asset management, including product management, performance measurement and international sales. Under his leadership, the Corporate Bond team has developed an innovative investment approach, a renowned team of experts and a successful product range. His continued responsibility for investment performance within the asset management function as a senior portfolio manager keeps him close to the financial markets and ensures integration of this core area at the firm-wide level. Before joining Fisch in 2007, Philipp Good spent over ten years with Credit Suisse, working in the Corporate Actions and Corporate Credit departments before spending four years as a performance analyst in the Asset Management department. He holds a Swiss federal diploma as a banking expert and a degree in corporate finance from the Institute for Financial Services (IFZ) in Zug.
