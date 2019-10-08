Social media
Ole HansenIndustry ExpertOle Hansen joined Saxo Bank in 2008 and has been head of commodity strategy since 2010. He focuses on delivering strategies and analyses of the global commodity markets defined by fundamentals, market sentiment and technical developments. He is the author of the bank's Weekly Commodity Update, which sets out moves in commodities, and also provides clients with commodity-related trade views under the #SaxoStrats brand.
Commodities: Weaker dollar propels gold to the next level

Commodities look to Fed for support amid recession risks

Commodities power ahead

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021