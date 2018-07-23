Rise of the machines

Social media
Nour Kassassir
Nour Kassassir is the vice president and business technology services director of Parsons Middle East and Africa region. He has worked for the company for almost 20 years and helped to set up its IT operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and Oman. Parsons is a US-headquartered defense, security, and infrastructure consultancy. It employs more than 15,000 people across 25 countries.
