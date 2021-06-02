Social media
Maurice GravierIndustry ExpertMaurice Gravier is Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, responsible for providing Emirates NBDs private banking and retail clientele with comprehensive financial advisory and valuable guidance on investment strategies. Gravier has over 20 years of investment experience, running large pools of assets for sophisticated international investors, across asset and wealth management. He held senior positions in Natixis Asset Management in France, Lombard Odier in Switzerland, Majid al Futtaim Trust in Dubai, before joining Emirates NBD in 2018. Gravier is a French national with a Masters in Management from ESCP Europe in Paris.
Will volatility from crypto assets spillover to global markets?

A strong start to the year for global and GCC markets

Simple and smart: the huge benefits of a monthly investment plan

UAE stocks: perspectives in the current global context

Investment roadmap: catalysts for the months ahead

The other directional risk: an outright valuation bubble?

The dangerous pursuit of the perfect market timing

It's time to be tactically cautious, but not overly pessimistic

Stock markets and reality: dissecting the disconnection

The unstable equilibrium of financial markets

