Social media
Mark Leigh
Mark Leigh
Mark LeighIndustry ExpertMark Leigh is the Chief Operating Officer of Xtrade. With over 20 years of trading experience, Mark has amassed a wealth of knowledge with regards to training and teaching online traders across the world. Mark is a recognised pioneer in the retail currency trading industry and has achieved great success since forex trading was introduced to the retail online trading market in 1997.He founded PowerTraders in Vancouver Canada in 1997, the first educational company offering training classes for forex training and during his career he was employed as a forex instructor by the Online Trading Academy.Mark graduated 1981 from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree with Specialized Honors.
Business

How to protect your wealth from inflation

Mark LeighIndustry Expert
Business

90% of traders lose more money than they make, so what is the other 10% doing?

Mark LeighIndustry Expert

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021