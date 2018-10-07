Social media
Mahitab Ashmawi
Mahitab Ashmawi
Mahitab AshmawiIndustry Expert
Mahitab Ashmawi has more than 12 years of experience in the financial field. Prior to joining Al Etihad Financial Advisors, Ashmawi worked at NBK Capital Asset Management in Egypt, focusing on managing the equity funds and portfolios of the company. Previously, she worked as a research analyst with Beltone Financials and at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) as a risk analyst in the risk management department. Ashmawi graduated from The American University in Cairo (AUC), and holds an MBA from Ecole Suprieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliques (ESLSCA).
MARKETS

Weekly Q&amp;A: "UAE markets have been under pressure for a while now, creating very promising entry points supported by attractive multiplies relative to their peers"

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

GLOBAL MARKETS

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

2

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

3

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

4

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

5

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

LATEST VIDEO

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
LATEST NEWS
1

Post pandemic Britons still spend more time working from home

2

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

3

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

4

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

5

UAE’s gross premium to grow by 5% in 2022: S&P Global Ratings

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard