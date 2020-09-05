Social media
Lukman OtunugaIndustry ExpertLukman Otunuga is a research analyst at FXTM. A keen follower of macroeconomic events, with a strong professional and academic background in finance, Lukman is well versed in the various factors affecting the currency and commodity markets. Lukman holds a BSc (hons) degree in Economics from the University of Essex, UK and an MSc in Finance from London School of Business and Finance, where he studied corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions and the role of international financial institutions.
Markets

Is the stock market rally misleading?

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Economy

Will the dollar return to the throne in Q3?

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Markets

Gold set to shine through coronavirus chaos

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Markets

Is the oil rebound short-lived?

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Economy

US-China prepare to seal 'phase one' deal, now comes the hard part

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Business

What does the 'phase one' trade deal mean for the UAE &amp; GCC?

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Markets

Will OPEC dish out a bullish surprise?

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Economy

Is monetary easing enough to stave off a global recession?

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Markets

Are oil bulls standing on shaky foundations?

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert
Markets

Investors go for gold amid trade tensions

Lukman OtunugaIndustry Expert

