Jean-Paul PigatIndustry ExpertJean-Paul Pigat is the Founder of Lighthouse Research, which provides independent macro and market research services on the economies of the Middle East and North Africa. He previously worked as a Senior Economist at Emirates NBD, the largest bank in Dubai, in the Global Markets & Treasury and Wholesale Banking departments. He holds an MSc. from the London School of Economics and a BA from the University of British Columbia.
Weekly Q&amp;A: "I don't think many people realise that Bahrain's economy has actually outperformed most of its peers across the GCC in recent years"

Morocco - the bright spot in the MENA region

Jean-Paul PigatIndustry Expert

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays