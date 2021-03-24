E-Invoicing - the new dawn of automated compliance

Social media
Jay leads the PwC Digital Tax practice in the Middle East region. In this role, he is responsible for leading a team of tax and technology-oriented practitioners as they utilize technology to solve some of the regions most interesting and material tax problems. Jay has over 20 years of experience assisting some of the largest global organizations (public and private) in making their tax functions more efficient, automated and streamlined (using a plethora of technology platforms). Over the course of his career, Jay has advised many financial institutions in the Middle East region and globally. He has also served as the lead partner on a large UAE Oil and Gas company in a large-scale tax transformation project.
