Social media
Jadd Elliot Dib
Jadd Elliot Dib
Jadd Elliot Dib

Prior to launching Pangaea X, Jadd spent over three years as Risk Advisory Consultant, with one of the four largest consultancy firms in the world, Deloitte, where he specialised in data analytics, software asset management and software license review across the Middle East region. Jadd holds a Bachelor of Science in the field of Computer Science from Queen Mary University in London and a degree in the field of Business/Managerial Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Opinion

Making better decisions in the real estate industry with data analytics

Jadd Elliot Dib
Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

ECONOMY

Rising oil prices may not benefit all of Africa’s oil- exporting countries – Oxford Economics

Rising oil prices may not benefit all of Africa’s oil- exporting countries – Oxford Economics
Rising oil prices may not benefit all of Africa’s oil- exporting countries – Oxford Economics

INSIGHTS

Four weeks of war scar Russia's economy

Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts

LME nickel limps back but tensions are not going away: Andy Home

Drugmakers, scientists begin the hunt for long COVID-19 treatments

U.S. credit 'relief' rally could be short-lived as Fed rate risk looms

LATEST VIDEO

Real Estate

Why are off-plan property sales in Dubai falling?

Why are off-plan property sales in Dubai falling?
Why are off-plan property sales in Dubai falling?

LATEST NEWS

Lebanon's Mikati expresses hope of IMF accord in weeks

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: World condemns attempts to target civilian, oil facilities

Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

UK's Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics

UN official praises UAE's humanitarian role, support for UNESCO initiatives

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener