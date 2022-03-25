Making better decisions in the real estate industry with data analytics

Jadd Elliot Dib
Prior to launching Pangaea X, Jadd spent over three years as Risk Advisory Consultant, with one of the four largest consultancy firms in the world, Deloitte, where he specialised in data analytics, software asset management and software license review across the Middle East region. Jadd holds a Bachelor of Science in the field of Computer Science from Queen Mary University in London and a degree in the field of Business/Managerial Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).