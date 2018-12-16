Social media
Iyad Abu Hweij
Iyad Abu Hweij
Iyad Abu Hweij
Iyad Abu Hweij is a Managing Director at Allied Investment Partners PJSC. He boasts more than 18 years of regional investment experience and strategy development across different sectors such as Healthcare, Education, Banking, Financial Services and other various sectors. Prior to joining Allied Investment Partners, Iyad co-founded Noble Partners Ltd and made several investments in the healthcare space and Tech-enabled business. He is also one of the co-founding team members at Al Masah Capital Limited. He held the position of Executive Director and served on the investment committee of the Private Equity business, where he led the acquisition of several specialized healthcare transactions across the GCC. Prior to that, he was a Senior Director at the Private Equity arm at Global Capital Management, where he also served on the investment committee of the USD 650 million Buyout Fund.Iyad held several board positions on various leading companies within the MENA region, and currently serves as an active board member in several regional companies. Iyad worked at Grant Thornton and KPMG in his earlier career.Iyad holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Applied Science University in Amman and an Executive MBA from Cass Business School of City University of London. He is also a Certified Investments and Derivatives Auditor.
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
