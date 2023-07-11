Dubai property market is currently in the upswing stage

Haider TuaimaDirector and Head of Real Estate Research
A passionate statistician and analyst, Haider Tuaima heads ValuStrat’s real estate research department, with expertise in informed market commentary, bespoke market research, real estate analysis, and PropTech. At ValuStrat, he is the brains behind their ‘ValuStrat Price Index,’ a valuation-based market intelligence platform offering transparent insights on various real estate asset classes: residential, commercial, and industrial properties.