Will the sharp move to renewable energies lead to higher oil prices?

Giles CoghlanIndustry Expert
Giles Coghlan is a professional trader with over a decade of experience. Since 2018, he has played a key role in providing his expertise to the clients of established and regulated forex broker, HYCM. As a Chief Currency Analyst, Giles is committed to helping traders by sharing insights on the latest moves in the currency, commodity, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrency markets.Giles has appeared live on Yahoo Finance and BBC One to comment on market trends. He is often featured in top-tier media including Reuters, Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, CNBC, etc. He also contributes to major forex and crypto media such as FXStreet and FX Empire.
