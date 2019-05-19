Social media
Bassel Khatoun
Bassel Khatoun
Bassel KhatounIndustry Expert
Bassel Khatoun is managing director and director of portfolio management for Frontier and MENA at Franklin Templeton Investments. He is responsible for the investment process, research and performance of the frontier markets and MENA team, and is a portfolio manager for the Templeton Frontier Markets Fund and the Franklin MENA Fund. He is a board member of Franklin Templeton Investments (ME), formerly Algebra Capital, and has been with thefirm since 2007. Prior to this, Khatoun worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup in London. He holds a B.A. degree with first class honors in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) from Oxford University.
ECONOMY

Solid fundamentals and significant liquidity drivers provide opportunities for MENA investors

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

GLOBAL MARKETS

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

2

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

3

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

4

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

5

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

LATEST VIDEO

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
LATEST NEWS
1

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

2

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

3

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

4

UAE’s gross premium to grow by 5% in 2022: S&P Global Ratings

5

Modi's party set to lose power in crucial Indian state after alliance setback

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard