Dubai's property market is set to continue its upward trajectory in 2022

WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
GO
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Special Coverage
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
COVID-19 Updates
UAE Realty Market
Expo 2020: World Meets In Dubai
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
Social media
GO
Andrew Cummings
Industry Expert
Andrew Cummings is Dubai's Luxury Broker and the Partner, Head of Prime Residential at Knight Frank Middle East. Andrew is a multi-award winning broker who has sold some of Dubai's most notable properties, including recording the most expensive villa sale of 2020 at over $30 million and of 2019 at over $18 million alongside a range of other high value penthouses and villas. He has been awarded Dubai's Outstanding Agent of the Month by the region's leading property portal Property Finder twice in just six months, the only person ever to achieve this within the same year. In 2020 Andrew was named the Best Quality Broker in Dubai in the Annual Property Finder Awards.
Business
Dubai's property market is set to continue its upward trajectory in 2022
Andrew Cummings
Industry Expert
PICK OF THE DAY
OIL AND GAS
Oil prices could hit $240/bbl in worst case scenario - Rystad Energy
INSIGHTS
As fuel prices rise to record highs, governments look for solutions
Nuclear war? Russia's Lavrov says: I don't believe so
Big Oil, Biden administration spar over blame for pain at the pump
EU leaders tackle escape route from Russian fossil fuels
Crypto industry on defensive as Ukraine crisis spotlights Russia sanctions compliance
LATEST VIDEO
Islamic Finance
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
LATEST NEWS
Canadian Tire to invest more than $2bln in e-commerce business
U.S. funds projects on tackling waste from advanced nuclear plants
High costs drag Saudi Gas Arabian Services profit down 18% in 2021
UAE committed to OPEC+ agreement, its monthly production adjustment mechanism: Energy Minister
Ukraine says Russia snubs plea for humanitarian access to besieged civilians