Dubai's property market is set to continue its upward trajectory in 2022

Andrew Cummings
Andrew Cummings is Dubai's Luxury Broker and the Partner, Head of Prime Residential at Knight Frank Middle East. Andrew is a multi-award winning broker who has sold some of Dubai's most notable properties, including recording the most expensive villa sale of 2020 at over $30 million and of 2019 at over $18 million alongside a range of other high value penthouses and villas. He has been awarded Dubai's Outstanding Agent of the Month by the region's leading property portal Property Finder twice in just six months, the only person ever to achieve this within the same year. In 2020 Andrew was named the Best Quality Broker in Dubai in the Annual Property Finder Awards.