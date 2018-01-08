Oman Oil Marketing Company to use solar energy to generate electricity to its service stations

Muscat – As part of its commitment to deploy sustainable and clean energy at its operations, Oman Oil Marketing Company has announced plans to install Photovoltaic Solar Panels at two of its service stations in Burj Al Sahwa and Nimr Service Station. Fitted on the rooftop of canopies, the panels will generate 40KWp. This project is driven by two local SMEs and the project is scheduled to be completed by March 2018.

This latest initiative joins a long list of environment preservation practices adopted by Oman Oil Marketing Company. Low carbon footprint is the result of its constant long-held dedication to sustainability, which includes green procedures and special training to empower its employees on environmental sustainability. In addition, energy is conserved at forecourts with LED lights that cut power consumption by over 40%. The company has also installed an air monitoring system at the Mina Al Fahal refinery to measure and control emission levels.