 
Dubai 08 Jan 2018
#energy | 08 January, 2018

Oman Oil Marketing Company to use solar energy to generate electricity to its service stations

Press Release

Muscat – As part of its commitment to deploy sustainable and clean energy at its operations, Oman Oil Marketing Company has announced plans to install Photovoltaic Solar Panels at two of its service stations in Burj Al Sahwa and Nimr Service Station. Fitted on the rooftop of canopies, the panels will generate 40KWp. This project is driven by two local SMEs and the project is scheduled to be completed by March 2018.

This latest initiative joins a long list of environment preservation practices adopted by Oman Oil Marketing Company. Low carbon footprint is the result of its constant long-held dedication to sustainability, which includes green procedures and special training to empower its employees on environmental sustainability. In addition, energy is conserved at forecourts with LED lights that cut power consumption by over 40%. The company has also installed an air monitoring system at the Mina Al Fahal refinery to measure and control emission levels.

David Kalife, CEO at Oman Oil Marketing Company, said, “As a home-grown organization, it is our responsibility to support the Sultanate’s long-term renewable energy strategies and protect Oman’s environment. This pilot initiative holds great potential and promise as the photovoltaic solar panels will reduce the carbon emission from these stations.”

He went on to explain, that by end of 2018, the company has set plans to install photovoltaic panels in four service stations across Oman, which will in turn reduce the company’s overall carbon footprint.

In addition to environmental preservation, Oman Oil Marketing Company has dedicated its resources to support and develop the capabilities of budding SMEs. By identifying partnership opportunities across its operations, the company has supported a number of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and becoming an integral part of Oman Oil Marketing’s success story.

-Ends- 

© Press Release 2018
