WASHINGTON-- The US National Weather Service warned of the tropical storm, Francine, expecting it to hit the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday, accompanied by strong winds.

In a warning bullet, the Weather Service stated that the storm is likely to turn into a "cyclone accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain, in addition to waves that may reach a three meters height".

Hurricane Francine is centered over 300 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, and is moving northeast. Maximum sustained winds were 65 mph as of 4 p.m. CDT, making Francine a strong tropical storm, the warning stated.

Most of the rain from this system is still offshore, but some bands have wrapped into parts of South Texas and the northern Gulf Coast, it added On Tuesday, some flooding were reported in Cameron County, Texas, according to the National Weather Service, where some locations picked up 7 to 8 inches of rain.

