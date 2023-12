Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that the European Union summit this week would not be easy but insisted that Kyiv had fulfilled all demands.

Zelenskiy who is visiting Norway to meet leaders of the Nordic countries and discuss more military and financial aid for Ukraine, said that strengthening air defence was his priority.

