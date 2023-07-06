British office-space provider Workspace Group said on Thursday customer demand remained resilient in the first quarter along with an improvement in pricing, driven by increased preference for short-term leases and flexible work-spaces.

Companies such as Workspace have outperformed traditional property companies as tenants prefer flexible office spaces and short-term leases over traditional work locations and longer contracts during times of economic uncertainty.

The London-focused firm that mainly counts small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs as its clients said like-for-like rent roll was up 3.2% to 103.6 million pounds ($131.7 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

Workspace CEO Graham Clemett said London's SMEs were proving resilient in the current economic climate, with first-quarter like-for-like occupancy stable at 89.2%.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)




