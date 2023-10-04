MANCHESTER, England - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak restated his pledge to discourage cross-Channel migrants from arriving in the country on small boats.

He cited deterrents such as deporting migrants to Rwanda - a policy which is currently on hold due to legal challenges.

"I'm confident that once flights start going regularly to Rwanda, that boats will stop coming," he told Conservative Party members at their annual conference in Manchester.

"I am confident that our approach complies with our international obligations. But know this, I will do whatever is necessary to stop the boats," he said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by David Milliken; editing by William James)