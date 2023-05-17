Britain will always remain pragmatic on immigration, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday as the country tries to balance tight labour market conditions with political resistance to increased migration.

"If you look at what's happened since the Brexit vote, since we left the single market, the government has been pragmatic when it comes to immigration requirements," Hunt said at a British Chamber of Commerce event. (Reporting by David Milliken and Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Suban Abdulla, editing by William James)



