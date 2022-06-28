Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had told NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg by telephone that his country needs missile defence systems to prevent Russian attacks.

In comments on Twitter before a NATO summit, Zelenskiy said: "Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. Coordinated positions on the eve of the #NATOSummit in Madrid. Stressed the importance of a powerful missile defense system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



Reuters