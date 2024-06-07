Ukraine's government is in talks with international bondholders to restructure its $20 billion in debt and is discussing a partial debt write-off, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted as saying on Friday.

"We are currently negotiating the restructuring with creditors and, among other things, this includes partial write-off of debts," Marchenko was quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying during a meeting with parliament. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Olena Harmash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



