PHOTO
UK workers plan mass strike at end of April: union
Millions of British people are suffering a cost-of-living crisis as stubbornly-high inflation erodes the value of wages, triggering huge industrial action as workers battle for significant pay increases
March 28, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.