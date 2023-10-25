UK's FTSE 100 inched up on Wednesday led by gains in industrial metal miners on stronger copper prices, while Essentra's softened profit outlook dragged FTSE 250 lower.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index edged 0.1% higher at 0851 GMT.

The mid-cap index FTSE 250 fell 0.9% and hovered around one-year lows after plastic and packaging component supplier Essentra dropped 8.0% to 14-year lows.

The company tempered its annual operating profit outlook, citing destocking pressures in North America and slow recovery in China.

Industrial metal miners added 1.8% and were top sectoral gainers, as copper prices rose on China's decision to roll out fresh stimulus measures.

China's top parliament body approved a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in sovereign bonds to help rebuild areas hit by floods and improve urban infrastructure to withstand disasters.

Reckitt lost 4.1% after the Dettol maker reported quarterly like-for-like sales below estimates.

"Competitor supply issues in nutrition provided a temporary benefit last year and therefore resulted in tough year-on-year comparables this year," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

The personal care, drug and grocery stores index fell 1.2% on the news.

Banks were trading flat after Lloyds Banking Group reported third-quarter profit broadly in line with forecasts.

The stock reversed early losses, but was hovering near one-year lows hit on Tuesday.

Heavyweight oil and gas shares slipped 0.2% as concerns about slowing European demand weighed on the sector.

Most sub-sectors came under pressure despite gains in the U.S. and Asia overnight on some solid US corporate earnings.

Automobile and parts index fell 2.25% leading declines, while homebuilders shed 1.2%.

Frasers, the British sportswear group controlled by Mike Ashley, raised its stake in online fashion retailer Boohoo to 16.5%. However, Boohoo was down 1.1%. (Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



