Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.80%.

* INFLATION: British inflation fell by more than expected in June and was its slowest in more than a year at 7.9%, according to official data that will ease some of the pressure on the BoE to keep on raising interest rates sharply.

* STERLING: The pound headed for its biggest one-day drop this month after data showed UK inflation slowed faster than expected in June.

* TATA: India's Tata will build an electric vehicle battery plant in Britain, the company and the government said.

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain's National Grid said it would sell further 20% stake in its UK gas transmission and metering business to existing majority owners.

* AVIVA: Aviva said it expected to deliver around 700 million pounds ($907.20 million) in group operating profit in the first half of 2023.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta lowered full-year copper output forecast to 640,000-670,000 metric tonnes from 670,000-710,000 metric tonnes.

* SEVERN TRENT: Severn Trent said it had strong start to financial year, with encouraging reservoir levels helping British water supplier stay well-positioned for summer months.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: Britain's Hargreaves Lansdown reported higher net new business and assets under administration in the fourth quarter, compared with the prior three-month period.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto flagged concerns about a global economic slowdown as it logged a raft of production issues across its operations but said its iron ore production should be at the upper end of its expectations for the year.

(Reporting by Hani Kollathodi and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru)