British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday the Office for Budget Responsibility estimated the government's welfare cuts would save 3.4 billion pounds ($4.4 billion).

Earlier this month, Liz Kendall, work and pensions minister, said the government planned to cut 5 billion pounds from the support give to people with disabilities and long-term health conditions to try to tame a sharply rising welfare bill.

"Overall, these plans mean that welfare spending as a share of GDP will fall between 2026-27 and the end of the forecast period," she told parliament.

($1 = 0.7753 pounds)

