British consumer activity slowed in mid-June, with fewer visits to restaurants, less usage of public transport and a slight fall in credit and debit card spending, data collated by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

Credit and debit card spending - based on Bank of England interbank CHAPS payments data, which is not adjusted for inflation or the time of year - dropped to 99% of its February 2020 average in the week to June 23 from 100% the week before.

Restaurant reservations from booking website OpenTable dropped by 16 percentage points to 111% of their average at the same point in 2019, while Google Mobility figures showed a 6% fall in visits to 'transit locations' in the week to June 24.

Rail workers' unions held widespread strikes on June 21, June 23 and June 25. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)



Reuters