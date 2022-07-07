British consumer activity picked up in late June with more visits to restaurants and a slight increase in credit and debit card spending, data collated by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

Credit and debit card spending - based on Bank of England interbank CHAPS payments data, which is not adjusted for inflation or the time of year - rose to 102% of its February 2020 average in the week to June 30, up two points on the week. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by David Goodman )



Reuters