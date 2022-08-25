British car production rose for a third straight month in July, 8.6% higher than a weak comparative last year, when car makers were struggling with acute shortages of chips and COVID-related absences, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Thursday.

The industry body said 58,043 units were made in Britain last month, up from 53,438 in July 2021, but the output remains 46.4% below pre-pandemic levels as the industry struggles with supply chain shortages, structural changes and weak exports.

The crisis in Ukraine, a major hub for automotive parts, as well as lockdowns in China and severe parts shortages have hurt car production in the United Kingdom.

"But other challenges remain, not least energy costs which are increasing at alarming rates."

However, shipments continued to drive the sector, accounting for eight out of 10 cars made. Exports to top markets – the European Union and the United States – fell 7.3% and 22.8%, respectively. Orders from China were up 54%, while they rose 40.1% for Japan. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



Reuters