Turkey's central bank again started buying foreign exchange as of Monday, traders said on Tuesday, after selling nearly $10 billion over two weeks in response to a selloff in the lira, stocks and bonds due to renewed political risks.

The bank sold some $5.4 billion in foreign currency on September 2 when a court removed the main opposition party's Istanbul provincial head, a ruling that prompted street rallies and renewed criticism of the government.

Last week - as Turkish assets remained under pressure and the Republican People's Party (CHP) vowed to ignore the court ruling - the central bank sold another $4.2 billion over several days, traders calculated.

