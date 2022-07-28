Spain's leftist ruling coalition registered on Thursday before the parliament a draft bill on a temporary tax that will levy sales of energy companies and interests of Spanish banks to rake in 7 billion euros ($7.09 billion) in 2023 and 2024, the spokesperson for the Socialist Party in Congress said.

The measures, part of package to help Spaniards cope with soaring inflation, include a 1.2% levy on turnovers of Spanish energy companies and a 4.5% on net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, and commissions of Spanish banks, Patxi Lopez said. (Reporting by Christina Thykjaer and Jesús Aguado; editing by Aislinn Laing)



