Spanish consumer prices rose 10.8% year-on-year in July, the highest pace since September 1984, up from 10.2% the previous month, according to final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

The reading confirmed the flash estimate released late July and was in line with the forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 6.1% year-on-year, up from 5.5% a month earlier.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 10.7% from a year earlier, a tad lower than the flash estimate of 10.8% released two weeks ago. (Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo, editing by Inti Landauro)



Reuters