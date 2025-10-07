Euroairlines Group, a Spanish company specialising in air distribution, has closed the first half of 2025 with revenue surpassing €11 million ($12.8 million), representing a 118% increase compared to the same period last year.

The company’s growth is accompanied by strong global expansion. In the first six months of the year, Euroairlines added eight new airlines to its portfolio through various agreements and entered two strategic markets—Austria and Panama—while integrating another 18 markets.

The company has also strengthened its presence in Central America and Africa, operated direct flights between Paris and Punta Cana, and enhanced its positioning in Asia through the integration of the Abacus distribution channel and agreements with leading regional aggregators.

"International expansion is a key part of our strategy, alongside the implementation of AI across all our processes," said Antonio Lopez-Lazaro, CEO of Euroairlines Group. "Consolidating our presence in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with the goal of reaching 100 markets, allows us to connect more destinations and offer more comprehensive air distribution solutions to our partners and clients."

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, Euroairlines will continue its growth by onboarding new airlines, increasing visibility on search engines, and launching its cargo operations.

Additionally, the second phase of its charter operations will begin, connecting more European destinations with Punta Cana and Cancún, reinforcing its role as a key airline between Europe and the Caribbean.

Euroairlines’ development in recent years has been exponential: from approximately €300,000 in revenue in 2022, the company is on track to close 2025 with an estimated €30 million, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 216%.

"These results confirm that our strategy works: diversification, innovation, and international expansion with a consolidated portfolio of over 50 clients," explained López-Lázaro. "Most importantly, we are only at the beginning of our journey. Our 2026-2028 strategic and investment plan will enable us to achieve financial targets of a 10% gross margin and 5% EBITDA."

With sustained growth, a flexible model, and a global vision, Euroairlines is solidifying its position as one of the ‘big four’ in air distribution, consolidating its leadership in strategic markets and its capacity to connect destinations.

