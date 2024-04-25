PHOTO
The Scottish National Party will lead a minority government in Scotland after its coalition with the Green Party collapsed on Thursday, Sky News reported.
(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; writing by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
