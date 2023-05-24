Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday that ties with China are at an "unprecedented" high level, characterised by mutual respect of each other's interests and the desire to jointly respond to challenges.

"As our Chinese friends say, unity makes it possible to move mountains," Mishustin told Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting in Beijing.

Mishustin was the highest ranking Russian official to visit the Chinese capital since Moscow sent thousands of its troops into Ukraine in February 2022. (Reporting by Andrew Hayley; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)



