Romania's economy rose 5.3% on the year in the second quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Wednesday, confirming a flash estimate of 5.3%, while domestic consumption was up 6.0% year-on-year.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 2.1% in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed, confirming the initial figure. Q2 (Y/Y) Q2 (Q/Q) Real GDP 5.3 2.1 Final consumption 6.0 0.9 Gross fixed capital formation 2.5 1.8 Exports of goods and services 4.9 -0.6 Imports of goods and services 19.5 9.1 Agriculture -0.6 -0.5 Industry -1.5 2.4 Construction 1.7 -1.1 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)



