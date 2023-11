Romania's coalition government should maintain investment spending at 7% of gross domestic product in 2024 and speed up the process of tapping European Union funds, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday.

"I would like the budget law to maintain the 7% for investment, especially since there are so many EU funds projects," Ciolacu told a business seminar, adding there will be no new taxes introduced in 2024. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie;)