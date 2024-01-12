Romania's economy grew 1.1% on the year in the third quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Friday, in line with a 1.1% preliminary estimate, while domestic consumption grew 1.5% year-on-year.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.9% in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed. Q3 (Y/Y) Q3 (Q/Q) Real GDP 1.1 0.9 Final consumption 1.5 0.4 Gross fixed capital formation 11.9 2.5 Exports of goods and services -3.6 1.0 Imports of goods and services -6.5 0.3 Agriculture 6.9 10.6 Industry -1.7 -0.4 Construction 8.1 2.2 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Anna Banacka and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)



