Romania's finance ministry said on Friday it aims to sell domestic treasury bonds worth roughly 4.6 billion lei ($1.01 billion) in July, including bonds worth 600 million lei at non-competitive tenders.

Debt managers have sold a more than planned 9.9 billion lei worth of domestic debt so far in June, after exceeding issuance expectations all year.

In July, the ministry has scheduled eight bond tenders with residual maturities ranging from 3.2 to 14.6 years.

So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 68.7 billion lei and tapped $4 billion of 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds and 2 billion euros of 2026 and 2029 eurobonds. ($1 = 4.5670 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



