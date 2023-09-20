MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Risks to inflation in the euro zone are now balanced as some factors such as an increase in energy and food prices and higher wages could be offset by weaker demand due to the impact from stronger monetary policy transmission, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.

The ECB raised its main interest rate on Thursday to a record high 4% and signalled its latest hike was likely to be the last as the euro zone's economy slows after moving to bring inflation lower over more than a year.

