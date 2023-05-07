

LONDON — Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki Bin Mohammad Bin Fahd participated in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth, held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

Prince Turki attended the ceremony on behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. He was accompanied by the Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan.

Earlier, Prince Turki conveyed the greetings and congratulations of King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to King Charles on his coronation.

For his part, King Charles expressed his thanks and gratitude for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Mohammed and for Prince Turki’s attendance of his coronation, which reflects the deeply rooted historic relations between the two Kingdoms.

King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).