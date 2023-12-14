Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk is trying to convince Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to support starting European Union accession talks with Ukraine, Warsaw's EU affairs minister said on Thursday.

"Yesterday ... there was a short conversation with Prime Minister Orban," Adam Szlapka told reporters in Brussels. "We are fighting for things to end with a good agreement ... a very clear signal should come from the European Union and I hope such a signal will come."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)



