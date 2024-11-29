Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday he saw no trade-off between financial stability and economic growth, after new finance minister Rachel Reeves said regulators had gone too far in discouraging risk-taking.

"Put simply, there is not a trade-off between financial stability and growth. This is a fundamental point," Bailey said at a press conference on Friday to present the BoE's half-yearly financial stability report.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Suban Abdulla, writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)