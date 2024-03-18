Nine people have been arrested over a firework attack on a police station near major venues for this summer's Paris Olympics, the French capital's top police official said Monday.

The Sunday evening attack in the northern suburb of La Courneuve came days after a teenager riding a moped was killed in a car chase with police, echoing a June killing that triggered days-long riots.

"Around 50 people attacked the police station in La Courneuve, mostly with firework mortar shots" late Sunday, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told broadcaster TF1.

Videos posted on social media showed groups of people firing a barrage of fireworks at the building's facade.

La Courneuve lies in Paris' northern suburbs, in the Seine-Saint-Denis department that hosts Olympic venues including the flagship Stade de France stadium.

"We can tie this attack to the death" of the 18-year-old killed on Wednesday, named only as Wanys R., Nunez said.

"The young people clearly came from the neighbourhood" where Wanys lived, he added.

Nunz said the arrested suspects included seven adults aged 18-21 and two minors.

Two police officers were "slightly hurt", he added.

Nunez said police reinforcements would be deployed in the area around midday on Monday.

Wanys R. was being chased by police Wednesday after refusing to stop for a check.

A video widely shared online showed how his scooter was struck by a police car, killing him and injuring his passenger.

The lawyer representing Wanys' family on Friday accused the police of hitting him on purpose, while the officers' own representative insisted it was an accident.

In June, a video of a police officer shooting dead 17-year-old Nahel triggered nights of riots in gritty Paris suburbs and other deprived areas.

The policeman who fired the fatal shot has been charged with voluntary homicide.